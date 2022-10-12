Cwm LLC Has $92 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $92,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. 50,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

