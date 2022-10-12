Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 3.90% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $674,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, TNF LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

