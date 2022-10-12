Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 289,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

