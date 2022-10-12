Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,383 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $79,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. 11,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

