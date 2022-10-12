Cwm LLC Sells 1,478,198 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478,198 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $66,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 61,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

