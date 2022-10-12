Cwm LLC Sells 91,068 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 10.33% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $42,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. 11,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,855. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.

