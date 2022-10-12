Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $208,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.22. 9,973,669 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

