CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,554. The company has a market cap of $397.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CyberOptics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

