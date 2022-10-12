CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

About CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,960,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.