CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
