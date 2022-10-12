Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.0 %

Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,878. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,504 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

