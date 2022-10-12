D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,204 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

