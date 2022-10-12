D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

