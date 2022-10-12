D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. 23,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,678. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

