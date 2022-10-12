D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.09.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.47. 14,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

