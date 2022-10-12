D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 233,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,602,465 shares.The stock last traded at $71.44 and had previously closed at $72.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

