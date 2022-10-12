DA Davidson Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 470,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

