DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

FFNW stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

