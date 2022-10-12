DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,801,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,653.9% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 160,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 1,712 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,259.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

