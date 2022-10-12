Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Down 1.2%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.79. 68,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 119,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.
