Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Down 6.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 2,920,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,082,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 373.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 172.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.