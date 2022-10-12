Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,589,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,983,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

DHR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.77. 23,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.