Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $252.74. 63,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.30 and a 200-day moving average of $268.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

