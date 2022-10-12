Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.96

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 308015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Danske Bank A/S Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.