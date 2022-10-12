Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.96

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 308015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

