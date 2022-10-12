Dante Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.19 (DANTE)

Dante Finance (DANTE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Dante Finance has a market cap of $196.19 and $7.00 worth of Dante Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dante Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dante Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dante Finance

Dante Finance launched on March 31st, 2022. Dante Finance’s total supply is 21,010 tokens. Dante Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dante-finance/dante-finance-60f6e1dd10f1. Dante Finance’s official website is www.dantefinance.com. Dante Finance’s official Twitter account is @dantefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dante Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dante Finance (DANTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Dante Finance has a current supply of 21,010 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dante Finance is 0.009474 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dantefinance.com/.”

