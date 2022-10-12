Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.27.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 58,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,167.17 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,288 shares of company stock worth $10,691,166. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

