DeFiato (DFIAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,092.00

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. DeFiato has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $2,092.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiato has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One DeFiato token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiato Profile

DeFiato’s launch date was March 8th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @defiatoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiato is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. DeFiato’s official website is defiato.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiato

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato (DFIAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFiato has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiato is 0.00893345 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,562.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiato.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiato directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiato should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiato using one of the exchanges listed above.

