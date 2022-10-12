Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. Research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

