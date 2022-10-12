Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €68.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €0.82 ($0.84) on Tuesday, hitting €33.33 ($34.01). 800,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €131.50 ($134.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.48 and its 200 day moving average is €39.25.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

