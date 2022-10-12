Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Denny’s worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.