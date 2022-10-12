Derived Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6,188.68 (DVDX)

Derived (DVDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Derived has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Derived token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Derived has a total market cap of $6,188.68 and approximately $159,192.00 worth of Derived was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Derived

Derived’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. Derived’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,350,000 tokens. Derived’s official message board is derivedfinance.medium.com. Derived’s official Twitter account is @derivedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Derived is derived.fi.

Buying and Selling Derived

According to CryptoCompare, “Derived (DVDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Derived has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Derived is 0.00040223 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221,342.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://derived.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Derived directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Derived should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Derived using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

