DeSpace Protocol (DES) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,390.00

DeSpace Protocol (DES) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, DeSpace Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeSpace Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeSpace Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12,838.96 and $90,390.00 worth of DeSpace Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeSpace Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeSpace Protocol Token Profile

DeSpace Protocol launched on September 20th, 2021. DeSpace Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,792 tokens. DeSpace Protocol’s official message board is despaceprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for DeSpace Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/despace and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeSpace Protocol’s official website is despace.io. DeSpace Protocol’s official Twitter account is @despacedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeSpace Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSpace Protocol (DES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeSpace Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeSpace Protocol is 0.00657833 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $414,351.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://despace.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeSpace Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeSpace Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeSpace Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeSpace Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeSpace Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.