Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $66.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.3 %

STT opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in State Street by 0.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in State Street by 7.3% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.