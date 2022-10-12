Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €750.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of EPA:MC remained flat at €610.50 ($622.96) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 335,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €654.93 and a 200 day moving average of €621.65.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.