Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $78.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

NYSE APO opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

