Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Up 11.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 395,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Dev Clever Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £248.73 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.63.

About Dev Clever

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

