DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

DexCom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,282. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

