DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.55.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. 36,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,282. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

