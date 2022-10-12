DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $531,055.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $531,055.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools was first traded on June 8th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,420,349 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @dextoolsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools (DEXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEXTools has a current supply of 145,733,255 with 98,420,349.28932936 in circulation. The last known price of DEXTools is 0.11136285 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $273,484.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dextools.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

