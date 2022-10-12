Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.18. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

