Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.18. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
Further Reading
