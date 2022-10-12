DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Up 1,501.1% in September

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, an increase of 1,501.1% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

Shares of DHHC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. DiamondHead has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.88.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Trading of DiamondHead

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 20.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.