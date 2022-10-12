DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DICE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.