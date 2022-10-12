DigiByte Market Cap Reaches $138.82 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $138.82 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,716,786,245 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

