Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 70,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,324. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.