Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $935.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 420.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoin.com.co.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dimecoin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.