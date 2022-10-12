Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Lifted by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 10.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,286. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

