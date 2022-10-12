Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s 7th Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after acquiring an additional 318,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,609. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

