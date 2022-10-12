Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.97. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.75.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 113.50%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.