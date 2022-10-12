Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $75.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.59, but opened at $72.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 192,014 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

