Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Position Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,154,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TECL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

