Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of DSEY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 15,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.76. Diversey has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

